HIGH POINT — The city plans to use federal funds to transform nearly a mile of a downtown street.
Alta Engineering of Jacksonville, Florida, will design a series of improvements along N. Elm Street from Sunset Drive to W. Commerce Avenue under a $2.8 million contract that the firm was just awarded by the City Council.
Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2024.
The four-lane street, which runs by the hospital, Truist Point stadium and part of the High Point Market showroom district, will be converted to one vehicular travel lane in each direction.
Other changes will include a multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians, on-street parking, installation of street trees and updates to aging water and sewer infrastructure.
The project will be funded in part with a $19.8 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant that the city was awarded in 2021.
Alta Engineering will also design another component of the grant: a 3.5-mile expansion of the Southwest Heritage Greenway from the mass transit facility downtown to Harvell Park near W. Green Drive.
The greenway alignment will include a combination of sidepath along existing roadways, new off-road greenway segments and potential reuse of existing sidewalks and streets.
The other component of the grant was recently completed: a sidepath along Qubein Avenue between N. Main and Blain streets.
