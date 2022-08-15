HIGH POINT – The High Point Elks Lodge recently provided grants to five local nonprofit organizations.
A total of $10,000 was allocated to the following:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 15, 2022 @ 8:28 pm
HIGH POINT – The High Point Elks Lodge recently provided grants to five local nonprofit organizations.
A total of $10,000 was allocated to the following:
• Homegrown Heroes – $2,500 to purchase cooking equipment and food for underserved families to participate in the group’s culinary-medicine-focused cooking classes at the new Kitchenology teaching kitchen.
• The Heroes – $3,000 to support services for veterans’ transition into civilian life.
• Tiny House Community Development – $1,000 to support the building of tiny homes designated for veterans.
• High Point Food Alliance – $2,000 to help with the effects of the pandemic and increasing food prices.
• Feeding Lisa’s Kids – $1,500 to purchase food.
Additionally, the High Point Elks in the past year has provided more than a dozen “Welcome Home Kits” to veterans transitioning from homelessness to permanent housing. Each kit contains $300 of items such as bedding, cooking utensils and cookware, dishes, microwave, and cleaning supplies.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.