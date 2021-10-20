HIGH POINT – Members of the High Point Elks Lodge will host a party Friday night and golf tournament Saturday to benefit Tiny House Community Development Inc.
Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at the High Point Elks Lodge, 700 Old Mill Road.
There will be country, rock and blues music by the Daniel Love Band with musicians Big Bump, Chuck Cotton and Mark Vernon. Lodge members also plan a 50/50 raffle and silent auction as part of the Andy Albertson and Steven Hall Memorial Charity Golf pre-party.
On Saturday, golfers will tee up for the eighth annual Andy Albertson and Steven Hall Memorial Golf Tournament at Holly Ridge Golf Links. Tournament proceeds will support Tiny House Community Development Inc., which develops tiny-house communities and works alongside displaced veterans and individuals experiencing homelessness.
Net proceeds from the party and tournament will benefit four veterans who will receive a home built by the Tiny House Community.
Elks Lodge members will also host a Trunk or Treat candy giveaway Saturday from 2-4 p.m. and encourage young participants to wear their best costumes.
For more information, call 336-869-7313.
