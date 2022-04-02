HIGH POINT — A man dedicated to providing housing for those in need was honored by a local civic group recently.
Scott Jones, executive director of the Tiny House Community Development Inc., was named the High Point Elks Lodge Distinguished Citizen of the Year. The award is given to individuals who have contributed to improving the local community.
Tiny House aims to reduce homelessness by creating tiny house communities through public and private partnerships. It currently is building several tiny houses on Hay Street in High Point and plans on building a community building for local veterans on Smith Street.
This past fall, the organization was awarded $15,000 from money raised through the High Point Elks annual charity golf tournament. The donation is being used specifically to build a tiny house for homeless veterans.
