HIGH POINT — High Point now has a voice at the head of the city electricity providers’ table.
Former Deputy City Manager Randy McCaslin was recently elected chairman of the ElectriCities of North Carolina board of directors.
A High Point native who retired from the city last year after a 42-year career in municipal management, McCaslin leads the 16-member board overseeing the cooperative that sells power to High Point and 50 other communities.
He has served on the board for four years and was previously its vice chairman.
As a member of ElectriCities, High Point owns and operates its electric system and serves about 45,000 retail customers.
During his time with High Point, beginning in 2006, McCaslin helped manage the city’s $140 million electric fund. This includes the city’s single-largest expense each year, which is its wholesale power purchase from ElectriCities — this year budgeted at $96 million — as well as capital projects to maintain the electric infrastructure.
“High Point’s grid is in good shape,” McCaslin said. “They’re constantly maintaining it and upgrading it. High Point Electric is in very good shape for the future, and the finances are in good shape. That’s been well planned out and taken care of.”
He also gained extensive experience managing the city’s retail electric rates.
“The last five or six years, rates have been either stable or have gone down for our High Point customers,” he said. “Unless there’s something that comes up that’s completely unknown now, I don’t see High Point having to have another rate increase for years and years, and they may have a couple more decreases.”
High Point has other representation on ElectriCities’ governing body, with former City Councilman Latimer Alexander serving as a commissioner for N.C. Municipal Power Agency 1, which includes the city.
