HIGH POINT — A second High Point voice has weighed in on whether to sell off part of the city’s electricity supply — this time in favor of the deal.
Former Deputy City Manager Randy McCaslin told the City Council Monday that he supports the proposed sale of 150 megawatts to Central Electric Power Cooperative in South Carolina.
“I think we need to look forward and go ahead and make this sale,” said McCaslin, who serves as chairman of the ElectriCities of North Carolina board of directors.
The cooperative, which sells power to High Point and 18 other cities, says the sale will generate $56 million annually for eight years and might allow the early retirement of some of the city’s $100 million of long-term electric debt.
The boards of ElectriCities and the 19-city N.C. Municipal Power Agency 1 have both approved the sale, but it must be ratified by all of the municipalities to go into effect.
The City Council hasn’t scheduled a vote on the proposal yet.
High Point’s NCMPA1 commissioner, former councilman Latimer Alexander, opposes the sale, and was one of two members of the board to vote against it.
“We really have to ask ourselves, ‘Do we need this?’ I think the answer is no,” he told the council.
ElectriCities Chief Financial Officer Tim Tunis said that Catawba Nuclear Station provides more power capacity than NCMPA1 needs, and it already sells surplus energy on the open market daily.
He said selling off 18% of its ownership interest to Central Electric Power Cooperative will generate more revenue and provide sources other than nuclear power.
ElectriCities would eventually have to buy more power from third parties, such as natural gas-fired plants, to replace the 150 megawatts it sells.
“We think it’s prudent to diversify our power-supply portfolio a little bit going forward,” Tunis told the council. “One incident in the nuclear industry, one incident at Catawba and the world can change in a heartbeat.”
He said the sale would bring about a one-time, 15% wholesale rate cut from ElectriCities to NCMPA1. High Point and the other member cities set their own retail rates that they charge their customers, which doesn’t necessarily match the wholesale rates they’re charged.
The NCMPA1 bond debt on the Catawba plant totals about $580 million and will be paid off in 2032 whether the proposed sale goes through or not, Tunis said, adding that, if it does, it could afford ElectriCities an opportunity to accelerate the repayment of a portion of the debt in 2026.
This could save High Point $88 million in interest on the debt over the next several years, McCaslin said.
But Alexander argued that the city needs to keep other considerations in mind, such as the economic development benefits that come with having ample power that is not carbon-based to meet future growth needs.
“We’ve got the lowest cost, greenest power that you can have today,” he said.
