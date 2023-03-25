HIGH POINT
He hasn’t made a time machine out of a DeLorean — yet.
But when you listen to Sam Astuto Jr. talk about what might loosely be described as his career arc, you wouldn’t be the first to think of the character of Doc Brown from the movie “Back to the Future.”
Astuto, 44, built a remote-control lawn mower. He turned a hydraulic log splitter into a juice press for making brandy (which sits brewing in his living room). He refinished and assembled all of the cabinets in his kitchen, then decided he didn’t like the counters enough and remade them a few times. He built a hydroponic tower. He has taken apart and rebuilt the worn out engines of three boats so far.
The equipment he has includes a computer-controlled CNC router, which he built, and an industrial laser.
Though he is an electrician by vocation — and his father and brother also are electricians — and operates Flash Electric, what he seems to delight in on his own time is tinkering, trying new things and learning.
“I’m a sponge for knowledge,” he said.
He sees how people do something, researches it if he has to — “how to” videos on YouTube are helpful — and tries his hand.
“I’m very, very good at looking at other people’s designs and modifying them,” he said. “I’m REALLY good at that.”
He’s also good at narrating his life, scrolling through hundreds of photos he has compiled that document the various jobs he has had — television broadcast engineer, photographer, videographer/promoter, painting instructor, handyman — and his many, many, many projects.
There are so many projects, you begin to wonder whether Astuto sleeps.
He said he has always had a restless drive.
“I was a rebel kid. I went off on my own and I had all these experiences,” he said.
That restlessness took him initially from his native Rochester, New York, to South Florida, where he spent 16 years and met the woman who’s now his wife, Deanna.
But Florida isn’t for everyone, at least not for the long haul.
“We were just tired of the heat,” Astuto said. “We were DONE with the heat.”
They decided to move with their son, Marcello, now 15, to North Carolina because Deanna Astuto’s parents live in Colfax, so four years ago they bought a house in High Point.
Naturally, Sam decided it needed to be severely remodeled — as in moving walls and a staircase, getting rid of a window, adding a fireplace and building a deck, not just changing paint colors.
“We did the entire house,” he said.
And now it’s the house on the block where there’s always a project underway.“My neighbors have to think I’m insane at this point,” he said.
