GUILFORD COUNTY — State election officials are scheduled next week to name a replacement on the Guilford County Board of Elections for a member who died.

One of the agenda items for Tuesday’s meeting of the N.C. State Board of Elections involves appointments to fill vacancies on various county election boards. The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman’s seat on the Guilford County Board of Elections is one of the openings set to be considered, state board public information officer Pat Gannon said.

