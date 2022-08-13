GUILFORD COUNTY — State election officials are scheduled next week to name a replacement on the Guilford County Board of Elections for a member who died.
One of the agenda items for Tuesday’s meeting of the N.C. State Board of Elections involves appointments to fill vacancies on various county election boards. The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman’s seat on the Guilford County Board of Elections is one of the openings set to be considered, state board public information officer Pat Gannon said.
The leadership of the Guilford County Democratic Party recommended two candidates to succeed Spearman: Felita Regina Donnell and Monica Felecia Walker, both from Greensboro and longtime local party activists. The state elections board will select one of them.
Democrats currently hold three posts on the Guilford County elections board because state law says the governor’s party is to hold three on each county’s board. Republicans hold two seats.
Spearman, 71, was found dead at his home July 19 by family or friends, who called emergency dispatchers, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the death.
Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers and investigators have provided few details. The incident report on Spearman’s death provided to The High Point Enterprise indicated a handgun, knife or cutting instrument was a possible weapon.
The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information about Spearman’s death contact Detective S.M. Garlick at 336-641-5966 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.