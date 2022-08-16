GUILFORD COUNTY — The N.C. State Board of Elections on Tuesday picked a longtime Democratic Party activist to fill a vacancy on the Guilford County Board of Elections.
Felita Regina Donnell of Greensboro succeeds the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, who died last month.
Donnell, whose appointment was by a unanimous vote, will fill Spearman’s unexpired term through July 2023, said Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt. Spearman had served on the board since March 2018.
The leadership of the Guilford County Democratic Party recommended two candidates to the state elections board to fill Spearman’s unexpired term. The Guilford County elections board has three Democratic and two Republican members.
Spearman, 71, was found dead at his home July 19. Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers told The High Point Enterprise this week that investigators are awaiting an autopsy report.
Sheriff’s office investigators have provided few details on the death. An incident report indicated that a handgun, knife or cutting instrument was a possible weapon.
Investigators ask that anyone with information about the case call Detective S.M. Garlick at 336-641-5966 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
