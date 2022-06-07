GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Board of Elections dismissed on Tuesday a protest filed by a former Guilford County commissioner over the county government’s role in the $1.7 billion school construction bond package passed by voters in last month’s primary election.
The board voted 3-2 that there was not probable cause to hold a hearing on the protest filed by former Republican commissioner Alan Branson. Branson argues that county and Guilford County Schools employees improperly engaged while on the job and used public resources in advocating for the school bond package and a quarter-cent sales tax increase that were on the May 17 primary ballot.
Voters approved the school bond package referendum issue while rejecting the sales tax increase. Branson wanted a new election ordered on the bond issue.
Branson first filed a protest in late April, and the board voted unanimously to refer it to the N.C. State Board of Elections.
Branson filed an updated complaint last week. Only Republican board members Kathryn Lindley and Eugene Lester voted that there was probable cause to hold a hearing on it. The three Democrats on the board did not.
