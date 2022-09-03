HIGH POINT — To use an analogy from the sports world, candidates locally and across the state are entering the stretch run of election season as Labor Day weekend arrives.
The holiday serves as a marker that Election Day is two months out and that some voters who have been standing on the sidelines will start making decisions about which candidates they will support.
And while Election Day is Nov. 8, voters will start casting ballots three weeks earlier with the onset of early voting on Oct. 20.
Though the lineups change for each presidential midterm election, the key factors that help determine outcomes remain fairly steady, said John Dinan, professor of political science at Wake Forest University.
“Presidential approval ratings and various economic indicators are traditionally the most-watched metrics when forecasting the outcome of midterm elections, along with measures of voter enthusiasm of the members of the two parties,” Dinan told The High Point Enterprise.
Voters have a host of races to decide this fall. The marquee statewide contest for U.S. Senate pits Rep. Ted Budd, R-13th, whose congressional district includes Davidson and Randolph counties, against Democratic former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley.
Voters will decide races for the U.S. House, N.C. General Assembly, N.C. Supreme Court and state Court of Appeals. Locally, voters will go to the polls to settle contests for sheriff, county boards of commissioners and county school boards.
Republicans have generally been doing better on voter enthusiasm, which is key to voters turning out, in polls taken through much of this year, but Dinan said the U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer to overturn Roe v. Wade has given a boost to Democratic voter enthusiasm.
Results from the latest High Point University Poll for released earlier this week show a slight edge to Democrats. When asked whom they would vote for in races for Congress, 40% said a Democratic candidate while 39% said a Republican candidate.
That’s despite Democratic President Joe Biden getting a paltry 32% approval rating from state voters surveyed, although former GOP President Donald Trump also got a 42% favorability rating.
The poll of 1,002 state voters was taken from Aug. 18-25 and has a margin of error of 3.2%.
Martin Kifer, the chairman of the HPU Political Science Department, said turnout during early voting will serve as an important indicator.
“It will give us some idea as to partisan turnout,” Kifer told The Enterprise. “Once we can look at who’s voting and who’s not voting we can have a better idea of what to expect when all the votes are counted.”
Kifer, who also serves as director of the HPU Poll, said opinions about Biden, Trump, inflation and the direction of the economy are likely to remain the top factors influencing the outcome of the midterm.
“Those issues are all out on the table right now,” Kifer said. “It’s a matter of how people are going to respond to them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.