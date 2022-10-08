HIGH POINT — For all the sound and fury about intensified interest in the presidential midterm election, it’s not translating into a spike in North Carolina voters getting on the rolls to cast their ballots this fall.
However, the number of registered voters already was sharply higher than it was four years ago.
Friday, Oct. 14, is the deadline to register to vote on Election Day Nov. 8. But contrary to what some states have seen, Chris Cooper, a political science professor at Western Carolina University, said North Carolina has not seen a dramatic increase in voter registration overall or among any distinct segments of the state population.
Voter registration has risen steadily this year, said Cooper, who specializes in analyzing voting patterns. But there haven’t been waves of new voters coming onto the rolls.
“What stands out to me is what little has changed,” Cooper said. “A lot of folks thought we were going to see a massive increase in female registration after the Dobbs abortion ruling by the Supreme Court (overturning Roe v. Wade). The data just don’t bear that out. The trends have continued in terms of race and gender.”
Women appear to have an advantage in voter registration in North Carolina: at least 50% of registered voters are women and 43% are men, with the remainder not providing an answer about their gender on their registration form.
“More women are registered to vote than men, but that was true before and after the Dobbs decision,” Cooper said.
In High Point area counties, women outnumber men on the voting rolls.
In Guilford County, at least 52% of voters are women compared to 43% being men. In Davidson County at least 49% of registered voters are women compared to 44% of men, while in Randolph County at least 49% are women and 45% men.
Cooper said it may be that anyone who has an interest in voting or politics already has signed up. Voter registration statewide stands at 8.7 million people, which is up 22% from the last presidential midterm in 2018, according to figures compiled by Cooper.
“If you are persuadable, you have been persuaded to register,” he said. “That’s one reason there’s not a lot of movement. I think the action this year is going to be on mobilizing voters already registered.”
Area counties generally follow the state pattern.
Guilford County’s voter registration is 451,511, up 20% from the last midterm. Davidson County’s voter registration stands at 131,381, also up 20% from the 2018 election. Randolph County’s voter registration is 109,590, up 19% from the last presidential midterm.
The modern-day high mark for voter turnout in a presidential midterm election was 1990, when 62% of the state’s registered voters came to the polls as Republican Sen. Jesse Helms defeated Democratic challenger and former Charlotte mayor Harvey Gantt, who was seeking to become the first Black U.S. senator from North Carolina.
“Could we be in the high 50s to low 60s this year? Perhaps,” Cooper said.
Another factor that may influence voter registration patterns is the ongoing popularity of early voting, which allows North Carolinians who aren’t registered to register and vote on the same day. Early voting for the general election starts Oct. 20 and continues through Nov. 5.
Someone can’t register and vote on Election Day.
Cooper said if there is one noticeable shift in North Carolina voting patterns, it’s the ongoing increase in voters choosing to be unaffiliated with any political party. This past March unaffiliated voters surpassed Democrats to become the largest voting block in the state.
The rise of unaffiliated voters represents a sea change in state politics, as a generation or two ago unaffiliated voters were a fraction of the electoral base compared to Democrats and Republicans.
