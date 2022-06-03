GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Elections will again take up a protest filed by a former Guilford County commissioner over the county government’s role in the $1.7 billion school construction bond package passed by voters in last month’s primary election.
The elections board will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday to hold a preliminary hearing on an election protest of the school bond package referendum issue. The meeting was announced late Friday afternoon.
The updated protest contends the county’s advocacy role in the election raises questions about the validity of the results.
The meeting will be held in the McAdoo Room on the third floor of the Truist Building at 201 W. Market St. in downtown Greensboro. The preliminary hearing will be streamed, and the link to the live coverage will be provided later through the elections website, www.guilfordelections.org.
The first protest was filed in late April by former Republican commissioner Alan Branson, who argues that the county overstepped its role by advocating for the school bond package and a quarter-cent sales tax increase. Voters approved the school bond package referendum issue while rejecting the sales tax increase in the May 17 primary.
Last month the Guilford County Board of Elections — made up of three Democratic and two Republican members — voted unanimously to refer the complaint to the N.C. State Board of Elections in Raleigh.
But Branson, who is running for an at-large seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners this year after losing his district seat in the election two years ago, filed an updated complaint earlier this week.
