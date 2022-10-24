TRIAD — The N.C. State Board of Elections is warning that a recent mailer to voters isn’t from the board and contains misleading information about some people’s voting records.
The board issued a statement saying that the mailing comes from a group called the Voter Education Network Independent Expenditure PAC. Election officials have received a steady stream of phone calls from angry or confused voters, said Pat Gannon, the public information officer for the board.
“They've basically been nonstop since last Wednesday,” Gannon said. “The calls have tied up multiple state board employees at a very important time in the election cycle.”
The mailers include information, sometimes inaccurate, about whether someone voted in the 2018 or 2020 elections, North Carolina election officials say. The mailers include the words “Important Voter Notification” in red letters at the top of the correspondence.
The mailer includes the phone number for the N.C. State Board of Elections in Raleigh.
“We recognize the importance of efforts to encourage people to vote,” Gannon said. “However, providing inaccurate information decreases confidence in our elections, and encouraging voters to contact the state board about their voting record from prior elections is unnecessary and stresses our limited resources.”
The Voter Education Network expressed regret for any confusion that its mailer has generated.
“The Voter Education Network apologizes for any inconveniences these mailings may have caused individual voters or the public servants at the North Carolina State Board of Elections,” the group said in a statement Monday to The Enterprise.
The network sent mailings to approximately 800,000 North Carolinians.
“Unfortunately a list will include a few inconsistent records,” the group said in its statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.