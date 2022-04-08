HIGH POINT – Children ages 2-13 are invited to join High Point Parks & Recreation’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza next week at High Point Athletic Complex.
The gate opens at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 14, for fun and festivities at the complex, 2920 School Park Road. Enter off of Bellevue Drive.
In addition to the annual Easter egg hunt, there will be a photo area where photos can be taken with the Easter Bunny, characters from the “Paw Patrol” children’s show on Nickelodeon, and other characters young fans will recognize.
Four large inflatables, games and cornhole will be among the activities available. A DJ will play music, and three food trucks will offer carnival treats.
Egg hunts organized by age range will begin at 5 p.m., rain or shine. Ages 3 and under will begin the hunts from 5-5:30 p.m. The 11- 13-year-old group will be the final group at 7:30 p.m.
Remember to bring a basket or bag for each child participating.
For more information, call Yon Weaver at 336-883-3504.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.