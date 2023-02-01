HPTNWS-02-01-23 PODCAST.jpg

Concerns over a traffic stop led Page High School Principal Erik Naglee, left, and Andrews High School Principal Marcus Gause to start a podcast exploring issues of race.

GUILFORD COUNTY — A random traffic stop for speeding some 15 years ago opened up a door for two men who are principals at two schools in Guilford County to start having blunt discussions about race.

Marcus Gause, who is Black, was stopped as he and Erik Naglee, who is white, carpooled to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill while working on advanced degrees. Naglee quickly saw how differently Gause was treated during the stop.

