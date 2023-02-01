GUILFORD COUNTY — A random traffic stop for speeding some 15 years ago opened up a door for two men who are principals at two schools in Guilford County to start having blunt discussions about race.
Marcus Gause, who is Black, was stopped as he and Erik Naglee, who is white, carpooled to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill while working on advanced degrees. Naglee quickly saw how differently Gause was treated during the stop.
“Probably about a month before, I was driving and was stopped for speeding, and it wasn’t the same interaction at all,” Naglee said. “It was really eye-opening to see this play out in person.”
The two started talking about their different experiences, and the discussions only got deeper over the years as their friendship grew.
The talks they have had and the lessons they’ve learned are the basis of “Greyt Expectations,” a new initiative by Gause and Naglee to help students and adults learn about racial and other differences and start to make change.
“The learnings often come about in the gray spaces,” Gause said. “We want to create spaces where we can have some conversation about our differences, but also explore our similarities, with the hope that our kids can someday live in a world that is more cohesive and less divided.”
Gause, principal at Andrews High in High Point, and Naglee, principal at Page High in Greensboro, have partnered with the Guilford Education Alliance to produce a series of four podcasts that tackle topics such as racial differences in the classroom and work environment, code-switching, systemic inequities and privilege.
Guests include Bilal Issifou, a Guilford County Schools and N.C. A&T State University graduate who started his own company to increase opportunities for minority job seekers, and Wake Forest baseball coach Tom Walter, who is white, and his former player Kevin Jordan, who is Black. When Jordan was an incoming Wake Forest freshman, an illness left him in need of a kidney transplant, and Walter donated a kidney. Walter and Jordan went on to found “Get in the Game,” a nonprofit that uses sports to bridge differences in high school students.
The “Greyt Expectations” series is part of GEA’s “Bright Futures” podcast that offers real talk about real issues in under 30 minutes. The podcast can be found on GEA’s website (www.GEANC.org), Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Audible, and Spotify.
