HIGH POINT — High Point and the Triad have the jobs, but getting them filled is a challenge.
That was one takeaway from the High Point Economic Development Corp. annual meeting Wednesday at City Hall.
EDC Director Sandy Dunbeck told the audience that her office and their counterparts throughout the region want to recruit new talent and grow the existing workforce to fill jobs for business expansion projects that were announced this year like Volvo Financial Services, Coldwell Banker Advantage and Ecolab.
“What a year it has been in 2022,” Dunbeck said.
Guest speakers at the meeting expanded on the theme of talent attraction marketing programs to fill the job vacancies.
“The labor shortage is intense and it’s not going away. There are 11.2 million open jobs and only 6 million actively unemployed individuals to fill those jobs. So there is a huge gap,” said Dariel Curren, executive vice president with Development Counsellors International, a New York-based economic development and marketing firm.
“In winning that war for talent, the vibrancy of the city, the quality of the place is just getting more and more important as the labor pool gets more and more competitive.”
The quest for a better quality of life is the top driver of relocation decisions among the labor pool.
She advised designing a customized marketing campaign to draw talent.
“Unique quality of life factors” in High Point include the downtown catalyst area, High Point University and “a wide variety of housing available at a fraction of the cost of the Northeast and other parts of the world,” Curren told the audience.
“There is still work to be done, but the bones are here and you can see vibrancy starting to happen here.”
DCI was hired by the Piedmont Triad Partnership in 2018 and helped design the Carolina Core brand for central North Carolina.
This branding effort is now evolving into a “more in the core” marketing campaign focused on drawing talent to fill the incoming jobs like the Toyota battery plant and Boom Supersonic, she said.
