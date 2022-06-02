High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the evening. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.