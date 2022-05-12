HIGH POINT — Comic book heroes, and the artists who create them, will rule the day at the second annual Eastgate Comic Con, a comic book/pop culture convention sponsored by High Point’s Eastgate Comics.
The family-friendly event will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Greensboro-High Point Marriott Airport.
The convention will include vendors selling classic and modern comic books, vintage and current toys, action figures, pop culture figurines and more.
There also will be an “Artist City” featuring comic book artists, writers and colorists, many of them from the Piedmont Triad. The artists will be selling and autographing their works, and even doing commission drawings, according to Fred Wright Jr., owner of Eastgate Comics.
“This is going to be a really fun event,” Wright said. “We probably had 500 kids last year, and we’ve made it even better this year. We’ve added more artists and made it a little more entertainment-oriented.”
The entertainment highlight will be professional wrestling bouts featuring wrestlers from the Vivo Lucha Libre organization. Bouts will be presented during the first 10 minutes of each hour throughout the day, and at the end of the day there will be a “battle royale” in which all of the wrestlers will compete for the special Eastgate Comic Con Battle Royale championship belt.
The event will also include cosplay and a costume competition, with prizes awarded in adult and children’s divisions. Last year’s Comic Con featured plenty of costumed “Star Wars” characters, for example.
Special guest for the convention will be Paty Cockrum, who, with her late husband, Dave, helped create X-Men characters such as Nightcrawler, Storm and Colossus.
“She’ll have her husband’s original sketchbook, which has the very first drawings of those characters, and she’ll be exhibiting a lot of his art,” Wright said.
Advance tickets to Eastgate Comic Con cost $10 apiece and can be purchased through Saturday at Eastgate Comics, 204-B Eastchester Drive. Admission at the door will be $15. Children 12 and younger get in free.
For further information, visit eastgatecomics.com/comic-con.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
