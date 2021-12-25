HIGH POINT — A local developer with the Piedmont Centre business park on his resume is planning another major endeavor in north High Point.
Lowell Easter with Deep River Partners in Greensboro is part of a group that’s assembled about 130 acres on the west side of Eastchester Drive north of Willard Dairy Road.
This mostly undeveloped swath is directly across Eastchester Drive from Piedmont Centre, which Easter helped develop starting in the 1980s.
The sprawling park has grown to about 1,100 acres with more than 170 companies, including offices, warehouse and distribution facilities, and light manufacturing companies.
The city’s long-range plans forecast similar types of development on the newly acquired property, but Easter said it’s too soon to talk specifics.
“The uses are something I really don’t want to get into at this point in time, simply because I haven’t presented anything to the city of High Point,” he said. “Obviously, we were involved in Piedmont Centre, and that’s been over a lifetime of deals. So it’s provided a good tax base.”
Easter and his partners, through two limited liability companies, purchased three parcels along the corridor on Dec. 15 totaling 28.6 acres, including the North Carolina Golf Academy driving range. The purchase price was $1.8 million and the sellers were Susan Lee Burleson and William Mark Johnson.
The land is contiguous to about 100 acres the LLCs bought for $1.06 million in 2019 at the northwest corner of Eastchester Drive and Willard Dairy Road.
Easter said there are several transportation planning issues associated with the 130 acres that he expects will be negotiated with city officials during the zoning process.
The city’s land use plan calls for two service roads parallel to Eastchester Drive to be built into the site as it develops.
This is based on the recommendations of the Eastchester Corridor Plan, which states that, without the service roads, additional access points would be required on Eastchester to serve the development. This would degrade the highway’s ability to move traffic safely and efficiently, according to the city.
The recommendations date to 1994, when the plan was adopted.
“The parallel access road has been on the plans for a long time, and has been an impediment to growth on the west side of 68,” Easter said. “I’m sure that’s going to be one of the issues that needs to be addressed.”
He said plans called for a similar service road east of N.C. 68 when he began working with the city on development of Piedmont Centre, and it was eventually removed when a different transportation solution was forged.
“There were other roads that were built that were extremely logical, in terms of providing the traffic patterns and meeting the city’s objectives of providing orderly development,” he said. “So hopefully we can address those same things with the addition of this property.”
He said that for now the golf driving range is operating month-to-month, and there is no plan yet for how long it will remain.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.