HIGH POINT — Voters in the High Point area will have familiar locations to cast a ballot during early voting for the elections this fall.
The Guilford County Board of Elections recently approved an early voting plan that features two sites used in High Point during the last midterm election in 2018: Washington Terrace Park at 101 Gordon St. and the Deep River Recreation Center at 1529 Skeet Club Road.
The only change in High Point for this fall is the polling place at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center at the former Oak Hollow Mall at 921 Eastchester Drive.
Four years ago, the senior center was used, but it was in the former building used by the center on Hamilton Street, which was torn down and the property turned into parking for the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum.
The Jamestown-area early voting polling place will shift from its longtime location at Jamestown Town Hall to Griffin Recreation Center at 5301 Hilltop Road.
Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said the move is to accommodate renovations at the building taking place this year.
Early voting begins Oct. 20 and concludes Nov. 5.
Early voting sites will be open 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekdays across Guilford County. There will be three weekend days for early voting: from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
The only exception to the early voting schedule is the site at the Old Guilford County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro that will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 5 for the final day of early voting.
Guilford County had about 100,000 people vote early in the 2018 general election, and Collicutt said he could envision turnout reaching 120,000 to 130,000 for early voting this fall because there will be a U.S. Senate election between U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-13th, and former Democratic State Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr. Four years ago, there wasn’t a U.S. Senate race.
Early voting locations have been set in another area county.
In Randolph County, four sites will be used for early voting. The polling place for the northern part of the county is at the former Braxton Craven school gymnasium at 7037 N.C. 62 in Trinity.
In Davidson County, the elections board had a split vote on an early voting plan, which means the N.C. State Board of Elections will have to approve or reject the proposal. The state elections board is scheduled to take up split early voting plans across North Carolina at its meeting Sept. 13.
The early voting plan approved by the majority of members of the Davidson County Board of Elections has five sites, with the local site at the Thomasville Public Library at 14 Randolph St. The library has been used for many years as the early voting location for northeastern Davidson County.
