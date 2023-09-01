HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Board of Elections is sticking with the same locations for early voting in the High Point municipal primary elections as four years ago during the last campaign for mayor and City Council.
The primary races will be for mayor, at-large council and the Ward 1 council contest. Council races for wards 2 through 6 don’t involve a primary and will be settled solely in the Nov. 7 general election.
Washington Terrace Park at 101 Gordon St. in east High Point and Deep River Recreation Center at 1529 Skeet Club Road in the northern part of the city will serve as the primary early voting locations, though they will be open on different days and times.
Washington Terrace Park will open on the first day of primary early voting Sept. 21. The poll will be open weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 28, then expand hours on weekdays from 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 through Oct. 6.
Early voting at Deep River Recreation Center starts Sept. 29. The hours will be 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 6.
There will be three opportunities for weekend primary early voting at both locations. Early voting will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1 and from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.
Polls will open across the city on primary election day Oct. 10 with voting from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Guilford County Board of Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said the primary early voting calendar served voters during the last High Point municipal election in 2019.
“It fit the needs well back in 2019 and the board did a good job to take the lessons learned from that this time,” Collicutt told The High Point Enterprise.
The mayor’s primary involves four candidates running to replace retiring Mayor Jay Wagner. Council members Victor Jones and Cyril Jefferson square off against political newcomers Gene Kininmonth and Abdul Rashid “Richard” Siddiqui. The top two finishers advance to the general election.
At-large council incumbent Britt Moore will appear on the ballot with six challengers. They are Sam Carr, Amanda Cook, Willie Davis, Kenneth Harper, Orel Henry and Shazia Iqbal.
The top four vote-getters move on to the general election in the contest for two at-large citywide seats.
Three challengers are running in Ward 1 for the council seat being relinquished by Jefferson in his bid for mayor. They are Glenn Chavis, Henry Harris and Vickie McKiver, with the top two finishers advancing to the general election
The Jamestown Town Council also will have a primary for two seats. Incumbent John Capes will be joined on the ballot by challengers Andrew Kinzie, Pam Burgess, Sarah Glanville, Duane Willis and Larry M. Lain. Councilman Lawrence Straughn didn’t file for another term.
Jamestown voters will narrow the field from six candidates in the primary to four candidates for the general election.
There is a third early voting location for the High Point and Jamestown primaries but the poll is in downtown Greensboro. The site is the Old Guilford Courthouse at 301 W. Market St. and the days and hours mirror the ones for Deep River Recreation Center.
The courthouse will be a location because state election law requires the building housing the main elections board office in a county must serve as an early voting site.
The High Point and Jamestown races are nonpartisan, meaning the party affiliation of a candidate doesn’t appear on the ballot. This fall’s municipal elections are the first ones in the state where a photo ID will be required to cast a ballot.
