Stephanie Dunn, an election specialist for the Guilford County Board of Elections, makes copies of the new voter ID form at the election office on E. Russell Avenue in High Point Thursday.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Board of Elections is sticking with the same locations for early voting in the High Point municipal primary elections as four years ago during the last campaign for mayor and City Council.

The primary races will be for mayor, at-large council and the Ward 1 council contest. Council races for wards 2 through 6 don’t involve a primary and will be settled solely in the Nov. 7 general election.