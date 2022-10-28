HPTNWS-10-28-22 VOTING.jpg

Voters cast ballots at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center. Early voting concludes Nov. 5 leading up to Election Day on Nov. 8.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

TRIAD — Early voting is off to a brisk pace across North Carolina and local counties this presidential midterm election, reflecting a trend nationwide.

Political science professor Chris Cooper said what stands out to him is that early voting patterns this fall in North Carolina and the High Point area appear to reflect the trends seen in early voting in 2018, the last midterm.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Trending Videos