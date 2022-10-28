TRIAD — Early voting is off to a brisk pace across North Carolina and local counties this presidential midterm election, reflecting a trend nationwide.
Political science professor Chris Cooper said what stands out to him is that early voting patterns this fall in North Carolina and the High Point area appear to reflect the trends seen in early voting in 2018, the last midterm.
Cooper, a political science faculty member at Western Carolina University who specializes in voting pattern analysis, told The High Point Enterprise that after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling this past June overturning Roe v. Wade, some political observers thought that voting patterns would change substantially, but so far that hasn’t been the case here.
“The gender numbers are about the same,” Cooper said.
Some political observers also projected major shifts in party affiliation in voter turnout because of partisan impact from President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump.
“But there aren’t radically different partisan numbers so far (in North Carolina) either,” the professor said. “To me it’s a story of stability more than anything else.”
Early voting, known formally as in-person one-stop absentee voting, continues through Nov. 5 leading up to Election Day Nov. 8. Early voting, which began Oct. 20, is marking its 22nd year as a practice in North Carolina elections.
Through Wednesday statewide, 796,000 voters cast early votes either in person or by mail while 847,000 did so at the same point in the last midterm. However, in-person early voting began one day earlier four years ago, so the 2018 number includes one more day of voting than this year’s number.
Locally, in Guilford County, 37,000 voters have cast ballots so far, compared to 40,000 at this point four years ago. In Davidson County 11,600 voters have cast ballots so far, compared to 11,900 in 2018. In Randolph County 10,500 voters have cast ballots, while 12,500 had four years ago.
