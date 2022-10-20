HPTNWS-10-20-22 VOTING.jpg

Paul Johnson Guilford County Board of Elections employee Marie Ingram finishes setting up the early voting polling site at the former Oak Hollow Mall earlier this week. In-person early voting starts today and continues through Nov. 5 leading into Election Day Nov. 8.

TRIAD — Early voting begins today at polls across the state, and political analysts will weed through the turnout each day to gauge what the numbers might indicate about general election outcomes.

This fall’s general election marks the 22nd year for in-person early voting in North Carolina. Known formally as one-stop absentee voting, early voting has grown in popularity each year.

