TRIAD — Early voting begins today at polls across the state, and political analysts will weed through the turnout each day to gauge what the numbers might indicate about general election outcomes.
This fall’s general election marks the 22nd year for in-person early voting in North Carolina. Known formally as one-stop absentee voting, early voting has grown in popularity each year.
Early voting concludes Nov. 5 leading into Election Day Nov. 8. Here are the early voting locations in the greater High Point area:
• The Guilford County Board of Elections will have 15 sites, with four in the High Point area. The local sites are the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center at the former Oak Hollow Mall at 921 Eastchester Drive; Washington Terrace Park at 101 Gordon St.; Deep River Recreation Center at 1529 Skeet Club Road; and Griffin Recreation Center at 5301 Hilltop Road near Jamestown.
Early voting sites will be open 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekdays. There will be three weekend days for early voting: from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
The only exception to the early voting schedule is the site at the Old Guilford County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro, which will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 5 for the final day of early voting.
• The Randolph County Board of Elections will have four sites for early voting. The polling place for the northern part of the county is the former Braxton Craven school gymnasium at 7037 N.C. 62 in Trinity.
Early voting sites will be open 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekdays. There will be three weekend days for early voting: from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
• The Davidson County Board of Elections will have five polling places for early voting. The local site is at Thomasville Public Library at 14 Randolph St.
Early voting sites will be open 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekdays. There will be three weekend days for early voting: from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
For the fall general election, 359 early voting sites will be open across North Carolina, up 17% from 307 sites during the previous presidential midterm election in 2018, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.
Anyone who isn’t registered to vote may same-day register and cast a ballot during early voting. You have to vote at an early voting poll in the county where you reside, and you can cast a ballot at any early voting location within your county.
Martin Kifer, chairman of the High Point University Political Science Department, said early voting turnout can provide insight into which political parties and candidates may benefit depending on the trends.
“We always take a look at the party breakdown in terms of who is getting out to vote in early voting,” Kifer told The High Point Enterprise. “It doesn’t tell exactly how they are voting, but it gives us a good estimate at the relative enthusiasm.”
Kifer said he’s also going to track the total number of voters turning out early and how it compares to the last midterm.
“In 2018 it was a relatively high percentage of more than half of registered voters,” Kifer said.
