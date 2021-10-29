TRIAD — If you live in a local city or town and want to vote early in your municipal elections, you have two days left to cast a ballot.
Early voting for area mayoral and council contests concludes Saturday afternoon. Competitive races for mayor and council seats will be decided by voters in Jamestown, Thomasville, Trinity and Kernersville.
High Point and Archdale aren’t holding elections this year.
Early voting in Thomasville will finish from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Thomasville Public Library at 14 Randolph St. Voters are selecting their mayor and all seven members of Thomasville City Council.
As of Thursday morning, 517 early votes had been cast in Thomasville, according to the Davidson County Board of Elections. Two years ago during the previous Thomasville general election, 689 early votes were cast for the entire period.
Early voting in Jamestown will conclude from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. today and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Jamestown Town Hall at 301 E. Main St. Voters are picking their mayor and all four members of Jamestown Town Council.
As of Thursday morning, 144 early votes had been cast in Jamestown, according to the Guilford County Board of Elections. In 2019 during the last Jamestown general election, 224 early votes were cast in total.
Early voting for Trinity takes place from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Randolph County Board of Elections office at 1457 N. Fayetteville St. in Asheboro. Voters are picking their mayor and two Trinity City Council members.
As of Thursday morning, 33 early votes had been cast in Trinity, according to the Randolph County Board of Elections. In 2019, when no Trinity municipal races were competitive, only four early votes were cast in total.
Voters who don’t cast early ballots still have a chance to have their say on Election Day Tuesday at neighborhood precinct polls. Election Day polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
All area municipal races are nonpartisan, meaning the party affiliation of the candidates doesn’t appear on the ballot.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
