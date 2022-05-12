TRIAD — Anyone who wants to vote early in the spring primary has two days left to cast their ballots.
Early voting, known formally as one-stop absentee voting, ends its three-week run Saturday.
In Guilford County, two High Point sites are hosting early voting, the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center in the former Oak Hollow Mall at 921 Eastchester Drive and Deep River Recreation Center at 1529 Skeet Club Road. Early voting in High Point will take place 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Randolph County early voting site in the High Point area is at the former Braxton Craven Middle School gymnasium at 7037 N.C. 62 in Trinity. Early voting will take place 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
In Davidson County, the local early voting site is at the Thomasville Public Library, 14 Randolph St. Early voting will take place 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Primary election day is Tuesday. Winners from the primaries advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
Anyone who isn’t registered to vote can same-day register and vote during early voting. However, that option isn’t available on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.