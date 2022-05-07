GUILFORD COUNTY — If you want to vote early in Guilford County during the down time of a weekend, today and Sunday represent your best chance.
The two early voting polls in High Point, as well as six other sites across Guilford County, will be open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today and Sunday. It’s the only full weekend for early voting, which concludes May 14 leading into primary election day May 17.
The High Point early voting polls are the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center in the former Oak Hollow Mall at 921 Eastchester Drive and Deep River Recreation Center at 1529 Skeet Club Road.
In Davidson County, early voting will take place 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the local poll in the Thomasville Public Library at 14 Randolph St. There’s no Sunday early voting in Davidson County.
Randolph County doesn’t have early voting this weekend. The High Point-area early voting site in Randolph County is a new site in the former Braxton Craven school gymnasium at 7037 N.C. 62
All three counties will hold early voting on Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Winners from the party primaries will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Voters will settle races for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats, the U.S. House, statewide judicial races, the N.C. General Assembly and county offices.
In Guilford County, voters also will settle the fate of two referendum issues: a proposed $1.7 billion bond package for Guilford County Schools and a proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.