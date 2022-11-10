HIGH POINT — A crew has erected High Point’s 44-foot-tall Christmas tree outside the centerfield entrance of Truist Point stadium in downtown High Point, beginning a countdown to a day of events — including a fireworks show — designed to draw hundreds if not thousands of people downtown.

Furnitureland Rotary Club, which gave the tree to the city last year, announced that the 2022 High Point Holiday Party will be on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Trending Videos