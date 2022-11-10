HIGH POINT — A crew has erected High Point’s 44-foot-tall Christmas tree outside the centerfield entrance of Truist Point stadium in downtown High Point, beginning a countdown to a day of events — including a fireworks show — designed to draw hundreds if not thousands of people downtown.
Furnitureland Rotary Club, which gave the tree to the city last year, announced that the 2022 High Point Holiday Party will be on Saturday, Nov. 19.
That is the same day as Downtown Drink and Dine, sponsored by the High Point Jaycees, a ticketed event offering the chance to sample food and drinks at places that operate downtown.
The Holiday Party starts at noon with complimentary trolley rides on the Support Local Retailers Trolley Hop, which will have 10 stops featuring 13 retailers and also will tour High Point University’s Christmas decorations. Trolley riders can take part in a scavenger hunt, and the first 150 who complete the hunt will receive a long-sleeved event T-shirt.
From 3-7 p.m. at the intersection of Elm and Church Streets and the Truist Point concourse, where the giant tree is, the main attraction is a holiday market and craft bazaar with about 50 vendors and food trucks. There also will be three Kids Zones that will include bounce houses, pictures with Santa, face painting and free hot cocoa and s’mores.
Downtown Drink and Dine also will take place 3-7 p.m. People will check in at Stratagon on English Road and will choose where to go. A tree-lighting ceremony will start at 5 p.m. with live musical performances, concluding with the tree-lighting.
Events will conclude with a fireworks show sponsored by Visit High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.