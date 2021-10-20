HIGH POINT — Best of the Eagles, a popular tribute band that recreates the music of rock legends the Eagles, will bring its high-energy show to the High Point Theatre this weekend.
The band, which bills itself as “the most exact interpretation of the music of the Eagles in America,” will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $30 to $35 and are available by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. Tickets also can be purchased online at www.highpointtheatre.com. When you order by phone, discounts of $5 per ticket are available for High Point residents and for groups of 10 or more.
Founded in 2012, Best of the Eagles plays all of the hits that made the Eagles one of America’s favorite bands, including “Hotel California,” “Life in the Fast Lane,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Already Gone” and more. For more information about Best of the Eagles, or to hear samples of the band’s music, visit bestoftheeagles.com.
Because of Guilford County’s current mask mandate, all attending the concert must wear a mask while in the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.