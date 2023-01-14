EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first story in a two-part High Point Confidential series.
Somewhere among the thousands of bodies buried at Oakwood Municipal Cemetery lie the remains of a most mysterious man.
We know he’s buried in the old graveyard — he’s been there for more than a century, according to old newspaper clippings — but he was laid to rest in an unmarked grave, so we don’t know exactly where.
What we do know is that, for some unknown reason, our mystery man took a hallowed, well-kept secret to his grave: his name.
Our story begins in late 1905, when John B. McMillan — that’s how he introduced himself — had established himself as a charismatic young man about town in Greensboro, where he lived and worked, and throughout the county. His reputation was that of a well-bred, well-educated, genteel sort of fellow whose demeanor hadn’t raised any red flags.
That changed in December 1905, however, when McMillan was arrested on forgery charges, accused of swindling his boss out of $199 and swindling the company out of another $140. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
The uncharacteristic incident raised eyebrows and questions: Who is this man? Is his name really McMillan? Where’s his family? What else don’t we know about him?
Newspaper accounts indicate McMillan — or whoever he was — was a model prisoner, but he apparently tired of doing hard labor on the county roads. On the morning of May 24, 1906, at a county prison camp near Jamestown, he and four other convicts made a mad dash for freedom, ignoring the armed guards’ shouts to halt.
Two of the fleeing convicts — McMillan and Jesse Thomas — couldn’t ignore the next sound they heard.
Gunfire.
Both men were shot in the back as they fled, while the other three inmates escaped unscathed. Thomas died from his wounds almost immediately, but McMillan was whisked away to the old Junior Order of Mechanics Hospital in High Point, oozing blood by the second. Surgeons labored over the dying convict for nearly seven hours trying to save him, until it became obvious he wouldn’t survive.
One of the doctors asked McMillan, who was roughly 25, about his spiritual condition.
“Oh yes, doctor,” he replied. “I have made peace with my God, and I hope He has forgiven me.”
As he spoke, McMillan reached for a gold crucifix hanging from a chain around his neck. He gently caressed the crucifix and tearfully urged the doctor to make sure it was buried with him, explaining that it had been a gift from his late mother.
“Thank God she is dead and does not know of my disgrace,” he said.
Then the doctors began prying into the dying man’s true identity, believing — as rumors had suggested after his forgery conviction — that McMillan was an alias.
“You are about to die,” one of them said. “Tell us who you are so that we can notify your people.”
Another doctor added, “Yes, tell us your right name — it will do you no good to keep up the sham any longer.”
McMillan refused to tell them, though, explaining he didn’t want his criminal history to bring shame to his family.
“I wouldn’t have my people know I died with a bullet through me as a county convict,” he said. “If I die, my secret will die with me.”
McMillan was adamant, but as the hours slowly slipped away from him, he seemed to have a change of heart. At one point, he asked a nurse to send for John Hodgin, the Greensboro man he had swindled. Perhaps he was flooded with guilt and wanted to share his secret with the man he had wronged. Hodgin was coming from Greensboro, though, and McMillan realized he might not get there in time.
Finally, as his strength ebbed and the inevitability of death weighed upon him, he called a nurse to his side and whispered his deathbed confession. Also in the room for the dramatic moment were two prominent High Point men — High Point Enterprise Editor J.J. Farriss, who was reporting on the convict’s attempted escape and eventual death, and well-known businessman and community leader William H. Ragan.
The confession?
McMillan’s real name was Brent A. Morey, and he hailed from a small town near Lexington, Kentucky. His mother was dead, but his father — one of the most prominent men in Kentucky — was still living, as were other relatives.
“(My father) must never know how I died,” the young man told the witnesses around his hospital cot. “Just bury me out in the field anywhere.”
With that, John B. McMillan — aka Brent A. Morey — closed his eyes and died, the weight of his unveiled secret having cleansed his soul.
There was just one thing about that deathbed confession, though.
It was a lie.
