TRIAD — Guilford County is among just 16 North Carolina counties that had more births than deaths from April 1, 2020, the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, to July 1, 2020, according to new U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
The difference was narrow — only about 50 — but it stands in sharp contrast to most of the state, including neighboring Davidson and Randolph counties: Davidson had nearly 670 more deaths than births, and Randolph had about 550 more, according to the estimates released Thursday.
North Carolina overall had more births than deaths for the first time in its history, according to an analysis by Carolina Demography at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
“This reflects the combined impacts of population aging and the pandemic, which decreased births and increased deaths,” the analysis said.
However, a nationwide trend of people moving away from large metropolitan areas during the pandemic contributed to most of North Carolina gaining population overall, Carolina Demography said: 79 counties gained more new residents from in-migration than they lost from people moving out. Because of that, even though only 16 counties had more births than deaths from April 2020 to July 2021, 73 gained population, and the state’s overall growth rate was 1.1%.
In the High Point area, Davidson County had the highest net migration gain, almost 2,400, while Randolph gained more than 1,500 and Guilford gained more than 900.
Two of the North Carolina counties hit hardest by COVID-19, Mecklenburg and Durham counties, had large numbers of foreigners moving in but far more local residents leaving, with Mecklenburg losing nearly 1,000 total residents and Durham losing more than 300.
That stands in sharp contrast to the long-term growth trend for both of those counties, Carolina Demography said.
“These out-migrations contributed to slower growth for Mecklenburg (0.6%) and Durham (0.4%); both counties grew more slowly than the state overall. This contrasts with their population growth rankings last decade,” the analysis said.
The 2020 census found that the populations of both counties had grown by 21% from 2010 to 2020, among the fastest in the state.
The counties with the fastest growth from April 2020 to July 2021 were Brunswick (5.5%) and Pender (4.3%) near Wilmington; Currituck (5.5%) and Camden (4.6%) south of Norfolk, Virginia; and Johnson (4.9%) and Franklin (4.6%) east of Raleigh.
Guilford grew 0.2% overall, Davidson 1%, and Randolph 0.7%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.