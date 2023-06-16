HIGH POINT — Coffee and doughnuts chain Dunkin’ is planning two new area stores in former fast-food restaurants, according to public records.
Building permits were recently issued for the renovations of former Hardee’s restaurants at 2850 N. Main St. in High Point and 10001 S. Main St. in Archdale.
The city issued a permit June 7 for the remodeling of the 2,926-square-foot High Point location, which is next to the Market 311 strip center that includes China Capital Restaurant and East Coast Wings. It has been vacant since Hardee’s closed after a fire in 2021.
The approved plans on file with the city state that all of the work will be on the interior, with no new built-upon area involved and only minor exterior changes proposed.
It would be the second Dunkin’ in the city. The other is a Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins outparcel at the Peters Plaza IV shopping center at 274 Eastchester Drive.
The Archdale site, which is next to a Starbucks just south of Interstate 85, was occupied by a Hardee’s until it closed last year.
Randolph County Building Inspections issued a permit for renovations to the 4,068-square-foot structure on May 9.
Dunkin’, which dropped “donuts” from its name a few years ago, bills itself as the largest coffee and doughnuts brand in the U.S., with more than 13,200 locations, according to its website.
Its parent company, Inspire Brands, did not reply to a request for comment about the planned new stores.
