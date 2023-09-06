HIGH POINT — High Point Economic Development Corp. Director Sandy Dunbeck said Tuesday that she will retire at the end of the year.
She’s led the city department that recruits new industries and assists existing companies with expansions and relocations since Jan. 1, 2021.
Dunbeck said she’s decided to call it a career after 25 years in economic development and a total of more than 45 years in the workforce.
“I am grateful to have had progressively responsible experiences throughout my career, culminating with my time in economic development for the city of High Point,” she said. “It has been an honor to work for all the citizens of High Point and Guilford County.”
Dunbeck came to High Point in 2006 after working in economic development for Greensboro and Rockingham County.
She served as EDC executive vice president before succeeding Loren Hill as director.
“She stepped in when we lost Loren Hill and she had been, already, a North Carolina economic developer of the year,” said Mayor Jay Wagner. “She’s never missed a beat. She’s just great working with potential folks who want to come to town and bring their businesses here.”
During her tenure, Dunbeck helped land major projects, such as the 1 million-square-foot Ecolab distribution center under construction at the new High Point North industrial park.
Wagner said she also helped expand the EDC’s mission by targeting office and retail clients, including a slew of new projects in the downtown catalyst district.
“She’s also been willing to think outside the box when it comes to recruiting business to High Point,” he said. “She’s done a great job helping to recruit companies to go into the Bedrock building.”
In addition to her role with the city, Dunbeck served two years as head of the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance.
“I am most proud of seeking job opportunities and investment throughout the whole city for all of its citizens, and working with all clients large and small and treating them each with respect,” she said. “The matchmaking portion of economic development has always been exciting, and I have loved working to find what each client prospect needs and wants for their success.”
Dunbeck said her retirement plans include volunteer service, spending time with her family, playing more golf and pursuing her equestrian endeavors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.