GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County leaders announced measures Thursday that will be taken to remedy concerns by a state oversight agency in the wake of three children’s deaths in a Greensboro house fire this past December.
Taken together, many amount to increased oversight of cases involving children, increased contact with the families involved and increased training of staff.
The Guilford County Department of Social Services has submitted a corrective action plan mandated by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services after it investigated 39 other DSS cases and found concerns about how DSS handled many of them. That investigation was prompted by the Dec. 12 fire that killed a 4-year-old child and a pair of 1-year-old twins.
At a press briefing at the Old Guilford County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro, Assistant County Manager Victor Isler said county leaders take the matter seriously and will make corrections.
“We are committed to a transparent process,” Isler said.
The county has set up a site on its webpage — bit.ly/3JrpSBo — to provide information now and going forward on the corrective action plan. However, Isler told reporters that confidentiality and privacy laws preclude the county from discussing individual cases.
Among the steps that the county DSS intends to take are:
• Improving the county’s continuous quality improvement process.
• Bolstering staff capacity and enhancing staff training and development.
• Implementing increased oversight, especially at critical decision points in cases.
• Working with the courts to support in-home family agreements and court scheduling in moderate- to high-risk cases.
• Implementing a new child welfare support and early intervention team.
• Reorganizing the Children’s Services Division to improve outcomes and processes.
• Enlisting recent retirees to support supervisors with further coaching and modeling for staff.
• Setting up a required 24-hour turnaround of documentation for all cases initiated by after-hours staff.
Isler was peppered with questions from reporters about whether anyone has been fired since the state Department of Health and Human Services report. In a statement issued after the briefing, county officials said there have been “no terminations to date.”
“Accountability is a core value of the county and we are committed to reviewing this matter at a systems level as well as service delivery, which includes looking at individual performance,” the statement said.
Isler said that the county has made a noticeable improvement in staffing DSS, which has more than 600 employees. Last year the department had a job vacancy rate of 35% but it has been reduced to 3.4% because of better pay and compensation, he said.
Isler, who has a professional background as a social worker, said in response to a reporter’s question that he doesn’t think the system is failing Guilford County children.
