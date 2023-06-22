HPTNWS-06-23-23 DSS.jpg

Guilford County Assistant County Manager Victor Isler addresses the corrective action plan for the Department of Social Services during a press briefing at the Old Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro on Thursday.

GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County leaders announced measures Thursday that will be taken to remedy concerns by a state oversight agency in the wake of three children’s deaths in a Greensboro house fire this past December.

Taken together, many amount to increased oversight of cases involving children, increased contact with the families involved and increased training of staff.