HIGH POINT — An Archdale man was charged Thursday in a fatality last weekend on Interstate 85 Business/U.S. 29 in High Point that killed a woman from Lexington.
Joshua Nicholas Anderson, 26, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and speeding 74 mph in a posted 55 mph zone, according to the High Point Police Department.
Sunshine Nichole Williams, 21, died in the wreck, which happened Saturday afternoon.
Anderson was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado north on the expressway near Baker Road when he ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected and then lost control, and the Silverado went across the highway’s grass median, overturned and struck a 2006 Scion that Williams was driving, police said. Anderson’s vehicle careened to the paved shoulder and came to rest upside-down on the guardrail.
Williams’ car came to rest in the outside lane. She died at the scene of the wreck.
A page has been set up on the GoFundMe fundraising site to try to help Williams' family with living expenses and funeral costs. The site is https://gofund.me/d6fb47ad
