HIGH POINT — High Point’s property tax rate would hold steady, but utility customers face higher bills under City Manager Tasha Logan Ford’s proposed 2023-24 budget.
The $478.5 million draft spending plan presented to the City Council on Monday is an increase of $14.2 million, or 3.1%, from the current budget.
The city’s property tax rate would remain at 61.75 cents per $100 of assessed value, and there are no increases proposed for electric rates.
However, water and sewer rates would increase 4% to fund increases in operating and materials costs, as well as the infrastructure needs of aging systems.
In addition, the monthly “solid waste availability fee” that the city charges residential customers for garbage services would increase from $14 to $15.
This is due to an increase in the number of residential accounts and a larger solid waste stream that has to be collected, according to the city.
The monthly stormwater fee would increase from $4 to $5 to assist in funding rising costs, the increased use of outside contractors to perform projects, and several large stormwater improvement projects currently under development.
The water/sewer, solid waste and stormwater rate and fee increases would increase the average customer’s utility bill by $62.22 a year, or $5.18 a month, according to the city.
Also set to increase is the cost of a new garbage, recycling or yard-waste roll-out container from $57 to $70, to help the city recover its costs to acquire these carts.
Other types of fees are slated to rise for things like parking at city decks, after-hours customer service trips and burials at city cemeteries.
The draft budget includes $5.61 million in new spending related to personnel, with $1.37 million of it allocated for salary raises for police and other positions across the city to keep pace with market trends.
Nearly $2 million is slated to fund 3% average merit pay raises, and the city says its required contribution to the state pension plan for local government employees is going up $1.28 million this year.
The budget adds three new positions, including two in the Electric Utilities Department and one assistant recreation supervisor that will be based out of the newly renovated City Lake Park facilities.
Several other recurring expenditures are included in the budget, such as funding for Forward High Point ($250,000), outside nonprofit agencies ($446,401) and High Point Market Authority funding ($240,000).
Council set May 15 as the date for a public hearing on the budget. Council must adopt a budget by June 30.
