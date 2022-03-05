HIGH POINT — A startup wine business and a medical office planning to relocate are seeking incentives from the city to assist with separate downtown projects.
DNA Beverage, doing business as Nomad Wine Works, is considering leasing 4,900 square feet in a former showroom at 432 N. Wrenn St. for an “urban micro winery,” according to Sandy Dunbeck, director of the High Point Economic Development Corp.
She said more information about the business and its plans will be disclosed Monday at a City Council public hearing to consider authorizing $102,518 in rent assistance as part of the city’s targeted downtown incentives policy.
A separate incentives public hearing is planned for the other project, which involves Cone Health Allergy & Asthma. The health care provider is considering leasing 400 N. Elm St., a vacant 6,460-square-foot medical office building.
Cone Health is asking for a $75,000 grant to assist with a proposed $315,000 investment in the building within its first year there.
It plans to move from its current office, which is about a block away at 100 Westwood Ave.
That property was purchased by Peters Development in January as part of its plans to develop a three-story office building at the northwest corner of N. Main Street and Westwood Avenue.
Peters Development also owns 400 N. Elm St., which was previously occupied by Wake Forest Baptist Health’s Obstetrics and Gynecology practice before it moved.
The proposed incentives for the project would go to Cone Health — the tenant, not the property owner — because it would fund the improvements to the property, Dunbeck said.
It would make use of a provision the council adopted in January that provides building upfit grants of up to $75,000 for projects that increase the tax value of commercial buildings by more than 25%.
