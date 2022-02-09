HIGH POINT — A prominent piece of downtown real estate is on the market following the resolution of a bankruptcy case.
The land on which the former Red Lion hotel sits, at 135 S. Main St., is for sale as part of a court-approved liquidation plan, according to Tim Moore with HDDA, the company that owns the hotel building. His firm wants to redevelop the site and is trying to acquire the land to accommodate its plans.
“We do have an offer that we will put in,” Moore said.
The owner of the 1.5-acre site, Consolidated Land Holdings LLC, filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019 after defaulting to Wells Fargo, its largest lender for the High Point property and six other hotels it owned.
“The lender now has an approved plan from the bankruptcy court to liquidate,” Moore said. “They are marketing all of those for sale and trying to sell them off either in a portfolio or individually.”
HDDA leases the land from Consolidated Land Holdings and will seek to continue doing this if its offer for the land isn’t the winning bid.
“We still are OK with being the tenant and paying a landlord, but it doesn’t affect anything we’re doing at the moment,” he said.
The 252-room hotel closed in June 2020, purportedly for renovations. It switched names to the Craftsman Plaza during the closure.
It opened in 1983 as the Radisson, has had a series of owners and different names, and has historically struggled outside of High Point Market weeks each year.
