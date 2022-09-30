HIGH POINT — A vacant medical office building downtown will soon be put back into use.
Cone Health is renovating 400 N. Elm St. for the new, expanded location of its Allergy and Asthma Center medical practice.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Windy with rain likely. High 58F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: September 30, 2022 @ 3:10 am
HIGH POINT — A vacant medical office building downtown will soon be put back into use.
Cone Health is renovating 400 N. Elm St. for the new, expanded location of its Allergy and Asthma Center medical practice.
It will move there from its longtime current office a block away at 100 Westwood Ave. in the coming months.
A building permit for the renovations with an estimated project value of $329,000 was issued by the city over the summer.
The 6,460-square-foot building across the street from Truist Point stadium was last occupied by an Obstetrics and Gynecology practice before it moved.
Peters Development bought the property in 2020 and is leasing it to Cone Health, said Dan Hill, vice president and director of real estate.
The development firm also owns 100 Westwood Ave., along with two vacant adjacent lots.
“We plan to combine all three of those parcels and redevelop the corner lot in the future,” Hill said.
Cone Health Allergy and Asthma Center was established in High Point in 1977 and has been at the Westwood Avenue location since 1982.
In the expansion, the practice will retain 14 employees and create four new positions over 18 months with an average annual salary of $80,500, according to the High Point Economic Development Corp.
The new positions will include an allergy and asthma physician, a nurse practitioner, a medical assistant and a billing clerk.
The City Council in March authorized a $75,000 reimbursement grant for Cone Health to assist with the cost of upfitting the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.