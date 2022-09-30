HPTNWS-09-30-22 OFFICE.jpg

This vacant medical office building across the street from Truist Point stadium is being put back into use as the new office for Cone Health Allergy and Asthma, which will relocate there from 100 Westwood Ave.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A vacant medical office building downtown will soon be put back into use.

Cone Health is renovating 400 N. Elm St. for the new, expanded location of its Allergy and Asthma Center medical practice.

Trending Videos