Construction on The Point Luxury Downtown Apartments at 650 N. Main St. in High Point will be complete later this spring, with occupancy for residents to begin in June, according to Peters Development, which is developing the project and will manage the apartments.

HIGH POINT — Construction will finish this spring on the first new multifamily development in High Point’s downtown area in the modern era.

The first units of The Point at 650 N. Main St. will be occupied beginning in June, according to Peters Development, the developer, owner and manager of the project, which it’s billing as “luxury downtown apartments.”

