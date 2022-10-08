KERNERSVILLE — Two N.C. Department of Transportation workers were recognized by the city of Kernersville for their efforts to provide aid to a man suffering a medical emergency.
Transportation supervisors John P. Coleman and Jeremy Shoffner were traveling recently through Kernersville when they noticed a man on his front porch in medical distress. Coleman and Shoffner are Division 9 roadside environmental employees.
“As we drove by and I saw the situation, I felt that something wasn’t right,” said Coleman, who has been a volunteer firefighter since the age of 15 and is now a volunteer fireman lieutenant. “I looked at Jeremy and said we need to turn around and find out what is going on.”
Coleman and Shoffner have training in CPR and first aid. Coleman administered CPR with assistance from Shoffner until the fire department and police arrived.
Shoffner said he was nervous, since this was his first time using his first aid training in an emergency.
“I am thankful that God put me there at the right time and place to help, and that God knew that we could do it,” Shoffner said. “It makes my heart feel full to have the positive outcome and know that I helped save this man’s life and that he is now alive and doing well.”
The Kernersville Board of Aldermen recognized the two men for their efforts with a Certificate of Merit during a DOT meeting last week.
