THOMASVILLE — N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close part of a Thomasville road through a detour for two days next week.
The DOT previously said the work was supposed to begin April 6 but acknowledged in a news release that the date was incorrect.
At 8:30 a.m. April 13, W. Holly Hill Road will be closed near Fisher Ferry Road in both directions for a project to replace a failed pipe under the road, according to the DOT.
Work is expected to be complete by midafternoon on April 14. Traffic will be detoured to Fisher Ferry Road, Main Street and Randolph Street to return to W. Holly Hill Road. Motorists are advised to plan accordingly for delays.
