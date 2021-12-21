TRIAD — Most state road construction projects will be suspended for the holidays to help ease highway traffic.
Where possible, the N.C. Department of Transportation plans to open lanes that have been closed for construction on federal or state highways through the evening of Dec. 28 and again from the morning of Dec. 31 through the evening of Jan. 4. Exceptions include bridges being replaced, long-term lane construction that cannot be temporarily removed and highway work that does not affect travel.
The heaviest traffic is expected this coming Monday, especially on interstates, according to the DOT. Before traveling, motorists can check the status of their route at the website DriveNC.gov.
Here are some holiday driving tips:
• Leave early. Travel at non-peak hours and use alternative routes to avoid the heaviest traffic congestion.
• Stay alert. Even when highway work is paused, motorists may encounter narrowed lanes, shifts in traffic and lower speed limits through work zones.
• Be patient. The Christmas and New Year’s holidays are among the busiest.
• Don’t drive drowsy. For extended drives, take frequent breaks to remain alert.
• Don’t drive distracted. When drivers are not focused on the road, they react slowly to traffic conditions and are more likely to be involved in a crash.
