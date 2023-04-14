DAVIDSON COUNTY — N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close Davidson County roads next week for road projects.
In Wallburg at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Harvey Teague Road will be closed in both directions near Fourbrooks Road to allow crews to replace a pipe. Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Traffic will be detoured to Georgetown Road, N.C. 109 and Walburg Road to return to Harvey Teague Road.
In Thomasville, the DOT will close W. Holly Hill Road at two locations in Davidson County next week for daytime pipe replacements.
From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, W. Holly Hill Road will be closed in both directions near Fisher Ferry Road. Traffic will be detoured to Fisher Ferry Road, Main Street and Randolph Street to return to W. Holly Hill Road.
On Wednesday for the same period of time, the road will be closed in both directions near Cardinal Place. Traffic will be detoured to Fisher Ferry and Lake roads to return to W. Holly Hill Road.
The DOT advises drivers to slow down and allow extra time for the detour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.