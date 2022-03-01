HIGH POINT — The N.C. Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the agency recently awarded a contract and updated the schedule for construction of the new interchange at S. Main Street and Interstate 85 Business. Boggs Contracting Inc. of Monroe was awarded the $25.3 million contract.
The work primarily involves replacing the highway bridge dating from the 1950s, widening S. Main Street to add turn lanes and bringing the interchange up to current design standards.
The contractor may begin work as early as March 28 and is scheduled to substantially complete the project by late summer 2024.
A temporary bridge will be constructed so two lanes in each direction of U.S. 29-70/I-85 Business can be maintained throughout the project. Drivers can expect periodic lane closures for the work on S. Main Street, the DOT reports.
