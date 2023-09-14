A Kernersville man who pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate in the prosecution of Proud Boys leaders in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol will be sentenced just a few days before Christmas, according to a new court filing.

A brief joint status report filed Tuesday by prosecutors and the attorney for Charles “Charley” Donohoe, who has been held behind bars for about 30 months since his arrest, suggested scheduling a sentencing hearing sometime from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22.