HIGH POINT — Manda’s Move-In, a drive to collect new household items for children in foster care, will be held Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. at Deep River Recreation Center, 1525 Skeet Club Road.
High Point teenager Amanda Pipkin is collecting new items, including blankets, pillows, pillowcases, throws, loofahs, dinnerware sets, silverware sets, Tupperware sets, towels, dish towels, washcloths and personal items such as deodorant and toothpaste.
