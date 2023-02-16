ARCHDALE — Price Realtors of Archdale is seeking donations for the Princess Project, a prom dress giveaway for high-school girls who can’t afford to buy a new prom dress.

Donations can include new or gently used gowns — cocktail dresses, bridesmaid dresses, evening gowns and so on — as well as shoes and accessories. They can be brought to Price Realtors-Archdale, 118 Trindale Road, or to Shabby To Chic, 3535 Archdale Road.

Trending Videos