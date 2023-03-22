HPTNWS-03-22-23 HOMICIDES.jpg

Police tape surrounds this house in north High Point on Jan. 7, the scene of a murder-suicide. A group that tracks domestic violence says North Carolina is on pace to set a record for domestic-violence homicides this year.

HIGH POINT — A new report shows that North Carolina is on pace to set a record for domestic violence homicides this year, with Guilford County posting the most deaths so far in 2023 in part because of a murder-suicide that left the killer and four others dead in High Point more than two months ago.

The N.C. Coalition Against Domestic Violence has pinpointed 22 domestic violence homicides in the first 2 1/2 months of 2023. If that pace were to keep up, the state could have more than 100 domestic violence homicides this year, according to the coalition.

