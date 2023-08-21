HIGH POINT — Firefighters were able to lead two dogs to safety as they extinguished a garage fire at an east High Point house early Sunday.
The fire in the 800 block of New Hampshire Street was reported about 2:30 a.m. Smoke bellowed from a rear door of the garage as firefighters entered it, the High Point Fire Department said.
The occupants of the house were able to get out without injury.
The fire in a corner of the garage was brought under control in less than five minutes, Deputy Fire Chief Tim Wright said Monday.
“There was very little damage and it was mostly smoke,” he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.
Nine units and 25 firefighters worked at the scene of the fire.
